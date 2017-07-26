Person charged with attempted murder after shooting at auto body shop

Michael Sean Taylor (Photo: Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The person accused of shooting a man at an auto body shop faces several charges including Attempted First Degree Murder.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office deputies said Michael Sean Taylor, 40, targeted an employee of Ebby's Auto Painting & Colision Repair which is located in the 500 block of Second Street in the Williamsburg area.

Sheriff Danny Diggs said that Taylor went to the business shortly before 9 a.m. to "settle a dispute with one of the employees."

Other workers got the victim out of business and took him to an adjacent parking lot. Deputies and EMS personnel treated the victim there before medics took him to the hospital. Doctors operated on him, and stabilized his condition.

Deputies said Taylor barricaded himself in the auto body shop. They tried to negotiate with him for several hours. Eventually, the Emergency Response Team used gas and went into the building. Tactical Team members used a Taser to disarm Taylor and took him into custody.

“I am very pleased that we were able to help save the life of the victim, and that we were able to capture the armed suspect without injury," Diggs said. "Our deputies demonstrated great bravery, professionalism, and restraint during the entire event.”

Besides the charge of Attempted First Degree Murder, Taylor faces charges of Shooting in an Occupied Building and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

He is in Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail with no bond set.

A judge has ordered Taylor to undergo a psychological evaluation, and the Judge has set the case for review for October 17th, at 2.

Following the shooting, there was a brief hostage situation, but Sheriff Diggs said the suspect released the person and then barricaded himself inside the body shop. All other employees were able to escape unharmed.

Authorities spent several hours trying to convince the suspect to surrender.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., deputies made the decision to enter the building after the suspect began spray painting the windows black to prevent anyone from looking in.

Gas was deployed and deputies forced their way inside, and used a Taser to subdue Taylor and take him into custody without further incident.

Taylor is expected to be charged with maiming and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Other charges may be brought.

Magruder Elementary School and Queens Lake Middle School were placed under modified lockdown conditions during the standoff. As a result, summer dismissal at Magruder Elementary was delayed.

