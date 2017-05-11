Peters calls for special investigator into Trump campaign

Gary Peters (Photo: Congressional photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A lot of democrats - and republicans - are calling for a special investigator in the Russia-Trump case. Especially after the firing of now-former FBI Director, James Comey. One of them is Michigan senator Gary Peters.

Before that can happen, he's hoping for both the attorney general and deputy AG to meet with the senate in a closed session. But, ideally, the democrat wants a special investigator to stave off - what he calls - a crises.

"We are a country which believes in the rule of law. If people don't stand up and enforce the rule of law, then yes, that is a crisis. We're hoping that folks will step back, put country ahead of party, and realize we have to be vigorous defenders of the rule of law, or this precious democracy is in danger," Peters said.

It should be noted, any special prosecutor or investigator would have to be authorized by the deputy attorney general. That's Rod Rosenstein, who was the one - according to the White House - who recommended Comey's firing.

