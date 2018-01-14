Pets may have been lost to trailer fire in South Haven

(Photo: Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Multiple pet dogs may have been lost to a fire at a mobile home on Sunday morning.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services, a residential fire happened around 7:50 a.m. at a Lakeshore Mobile Home Park on 16th Avenue in South Haven Township.

The trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

(Photo: Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

None of the other homes nearby were damaged in the fire and the person living there was able to escape. That person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

SHAES says that multiple pet dogs may have been lost in the fire.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

