PHOTOS: Magic meets moms-to-be in Disney-themed maternity shoot

HOUSTON -- It was a storybook photo-shoot, complete with a little magic and mothers-to-be. Five moms-to-be became the subject of a photo shot that’s now going viral.

The shoot was done in Bellville by Vic and Marie Photography, an idea that was born out of a Belle-inspired session.

“As we talked about the ideas and planned it, the more we wanted to go outside of our own element,” the photography team told us. “That is where the group shot of the Disney-inspired photo shoot with all the princesses came to be.”

The princess outfits were made by Valerie Best and her team at Sew Trendy Accessories. The shoot – as you can tell – turned out beautifully, but according to the photographer, wasn’t without its challenges.

“It was a mix of magic and chaos!” Between the wardrobe changes, the makeup re-touches, the pee breaks and one mommy close to giving birth, we managed to make it come together beautifully!”

