LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A post on Instagram is making the rounds on social media after a brave pooch found a woman desperately in need of help.

Abby posted the story of her dog’s bravery on her Instagram on Tuesday, February 6.

In the post, Abby regales how her dog Bruce saved “a lady’s life today.”

"He had started emoting and whining, just being very loud at the front door," Abby said. "So, I ws like, huh, this is kind of weird. I went out to investigate."

To go ahead and give Bruce what he wanted, Abby went to open the door after which the dog bolted outside.

She followed the dog towards the right side of her home where Bruce stopped at the edge of a pond. Just beyond Bruce, she saw an elderly woman who was half naked. Abby then sprung into action and tied Bruce to a tree with his leash and helped the woman out of the water.

“She was trembling and confused and scared,” Abby wrote in the post.

Both Abby and Bruce brought the frightened woman inside and dried her off, clothed her and gave her some tea.

"She didn't speak English so there was a language barrier there," Abby said. "Trying to tell her everything was going to be OK."

The woman gestured to her ears, leading Abby to assume that the woman may be hearing-impaired.

Abby called police and was informed by officers that there was a missing elderly woman case they were working out of Gwinnett and believed this was related. Thankfully, she was the same woman from the missing person case.

“It was an eventful morning and someone’s mom and grandmother did not freeze or drown in a pond because of my wonderful pitty bull Bruce.”

In any case, it was further proof for Abby that Bruce was living up to the hero he was named after - Bruce Wayne, also known as Batman.

"I always knew he was a hero," she said. "He's my best friend and saves me in little ways every day."

She hopes Bruce's story, already being shared on social media, can shatter misconceptions people have about pitbulls.

