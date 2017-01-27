Plans for shooting range in Muskegon County are off the table

CEDAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The supervisor of Cedar Creek Township in Muskegon County has told WZZM 13 that plans for a shooting range are now "off the table."

Yesterday, WZZM 13's Jon Mill reported the plans for the shooting range and training facility were moved from Blue Lake Township to Cedar Creek. Today there was planning commission meeting today in which all plans have been pulled.

Last year, leaders in Blue Lake Township rejected the idea for a tactical training facility. With the newly proposed location in Cedar Creek Township, the idea was to have the the gun range on property in Bayne Road area. However, many neighbors in the area were worried about safety and the possible noise the range would create.

The shooting range was placed on the February agenda but WZZM was told that it has now been removed.

Efforts have been made to reach RFI owner, Joe Brugnoli. We have not received a return call or e-mail.

