Police: 5 dead, three injured after fiery crash

At a press conference Wednesday, May 10, 2017, Michigan State Police Lt. Mario Gonzales talks about the fatal accident at the corner of Argentine Road and M-59 in Oceola Township Tuesday evening. (Photo: Gillis Benedict, Livingston Daily)

OCEOLA COUNTY, MICH. - Five people were killed and three critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Oceola Township late Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of M-59 and Argentine Road. Initial reports state the driver of a car traveling south on Argentine Road failed to stop at a stop sign, striking an SUV traveling east on M-59.

According to Brighton Assistant Post Commander Mario Gonzales, one of the vehicles rolled and the other caught fire. There were four passengers in each.



Assistant Post Commander Mario Gonzales addresses media about shooting and fatal car crash (via Gillis Benedict)

Police have identified seven of the eight crash victims.

The driver of the southbound car was a 22-year-old man from Fenton. He was pulled from the car and is at University of Michigan Hospital in critical condition. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and is also in critical condition. Both rear passengers died at the scene.

The driver of the eastbound SUV, a 39-year-old Oakland County man, is in critical condition. The other passengers, a 39-year-old Oakland County woman, a 70-year-old Macomb woman and a 70-year-old Macomb man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the identities of the victims pending family notifications.

If anyone witnessed the accident please contact the Brighton Police Post at: 810-227-1051.

