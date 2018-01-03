Police and local shelters work to get people off the streets during freezing temperatures

Homeless man with change in cup (Photo: Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids shelters and police are making special efforts to find and to help the homeless during these freezing temperatures.

Degage expanded it's daytime hours in December from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mel Trotter Ministries is helping to staff the shelter during the day and providing things like hand warmers, gloves, scarves and sleeping bags to those in need.

Mel Trotter is also making sure everyone has a warm place to sleep by lifting nighttime curfews and other rules that might otherwise keep people outside in the cold.

Grand Rapids Police officers are checking homeless camps and hangouts to try to convince people to go to shelters and out of the frigid weather.

