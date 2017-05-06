Police: Arrest made in Grand Rapids deadly shooting

Large police presence after double shooting on Grandville Avenue SW in Grand Rapids, Friday May 5. (Photo: Evan Linnert, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

On Friday, May 5, Grand Rapids police were called to Grandville Avenue SW near Cordelia Street. When they arrived, police found two men outside on the ground with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, died from his injuries. The second, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police spent several hours looking for the suspect on Friday evening, but were unsuccessful. On Saturday morning, police confirmed they have arrested someone in connection to the deadly shooting.

The incident is still under investigation, GRPD's Major Case Team is asking anyone with information to call 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

