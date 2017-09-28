Police ask for help finding missing Grand Rapids woman

Susan Hawley Courtesy Grand Rapids Police (Photo: Dixon, Terry)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are asking for help as they search for a missing woman. 61-year-old Susan Kay Hawley was last seen on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 around 10:00 a.m.

Police say she has a medical condition that can cause her to become incoherent. Hawley has a brown Chihuahua that she is more than likely carrying in her arms.





Hawley has blonde hair and blue eyes, she is roughly 5’7” tall, and weighs 140 pounds.

Hawley was last seen getting on a RAPID bus and was wearing a white t-shirt possibly with a Budweiser logo on it, blue jeans, and gray or blue tennis shoes. She is carrying a purple pillow case and a red/black mesh dog carrier.





Anyone with information on where Susan Hawley may be is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400, or contact Silent Observer at 774-2345.

