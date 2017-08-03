Police continue search for man suspected in unarmed robberies and bank heist

(Photo: Grand Rapids Police Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - He’s grappled with substance abuse problems and financial woes, and now he’s wanted by the FBI and police in two states.

In the last eight days, 32-year-old Jacob Savickas has been involved in more than a half dozen unarmed robberies, at least one police chase and a bank robbery, authorities say.

Police say they believe they’ll catch him; it’s just a matter of time. His face has been plastered on local television stations and in newspapers; a description of his rusting, 2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue has been provided to police agencies statewide.

Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joel Roon is offering Savickas a bit of advice: stop running.

“We would ask him to turn himself in immediately,’’ Roon said. “Thankfully, no one has been hurt at this point. But we fear, if things continue, we might not be so lucky.’’

The most recent – and daring – move by Savickas came about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when police say he walked into an Independent Bank branch in Grand Rapids and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Surveillance video from the branch at 3090 Plainfield Ave. NE shows a getaway car Grand Rapids police have linked to Savickas.

The dark blue, four-door sedan with nearly 300,000 miles on it is in poor condition. Savickas estimates its value at $200, according to records in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Police have linked him to unarmed robberies in the Grand Rapids area and in Indiana - mostly gas stations.

“The common thread is he’s passing a note,’’ Roon said. “He’s not actually implying a weapon and he’s never shown a weapon.’’

Police say they believe he tried to get cash from a McDonald’s employee working a drive-through window in Walker. The incident occurred Wednesday morning at the McDonald’s on Alpine Avenue south of Three Mile Road NW. He left empty-handed.

Savikas has a misdemeanor shoplifting conviction in Grand Rapids two felony convictions in Kent County that put him behind bars.

In June, 2015, he pilfered more than $1,900 in cigarettes from the Citgo station on West River Drive NE near Fifth-Third Ballpark. A witness obtained a license plate number which led to Sivickas. He was charged with first-degree retail fraud.

He was also charged with organized retail crime for stealing a $129 tool from the Menards store on Alpine Avenue NW in Jan. 2015 and pawning it at a business on Leonard Street NW. A judge placed him on probation.

He was sentenced to between one and five years in prison for the cigarette heist. Savickas was out on parole, but went AWOL and was put on absconder status July 7.

Court records indicate he substance abuse issues; cocaine and alcohol are mentioned specifically.

The recent criminal activity, Roon said, “is not uncommon for someone who is being driven by addiction, but we can’t confirm that at this point.’’

Savickas lists an address in Howard City. In May, he filed for bankruptcy, listing nearly $44,890 in debt against $6,420 in assets.

“At this point, we’re leaving all possible motives on the table, including financial hardship,’’ Roon said.

© 2017 WZZM-TV