Police: Former Detroit Lions player arrested in Oregon

Stanley Wilson II, 2007 NFL headshot when he played for the Detriot Lions. (Photo: Getty Images)

WOODBURN, ORE. (AP) - Police say they arrested a former NFL player after he tried to force his way into an Oregon home and then took his clothes off.

Police went to the Woodburn home on Saturday after being told someone was making alarming statements. The homeowner told authorities that former Detroit Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was acting erratically and tried to get into the house.

Arriving officers say Wilson emerged from a backyard shed and was naked. He was taken to Marion County Jail.

Police spokesman Jason Horton says he didn't know if Wilson had a lawyer. No lawyer was included on his jail listing and the prosecutor's office was closed Sunday.

Police say Wilson had been shot by a homeowner in June in a similar incident in Portland and was arrested in January when he was found naked outside a residence in Portland.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.