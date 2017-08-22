Police in Muskegon urging residents to lock car doors after string of thefts

police siren generic (Photo: KGW)

MUSKEGON, MICH - Police in Muskegon are urging people to keep their cars locked up after seeing a string of thefts from vehicles recently.

The Department of Public Safety says it continues to see an increase in thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the year and sent out an advisory on Tuesday.

"We are stressing this once again as this continues to be a major issue," the advisory from the public safety office read. "We continue to see larcenies from unlocked vehicles and it knows no boundaries as to location. We would ask everyone’s assistance in sharing this."

Police are also recommending that drivers park in well-lit areas and report any suspicious activity they may notice.

