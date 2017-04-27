Police investigate 'suspicious' house fire, bottle bomb may have been involved

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

YATES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious house fire that happened early Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the fire happened around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday morning on a home on S. Broadway Street in Idlewild.

The homeowners called 911 after hearing a crash inside the home and discovered a fire in the bedroom of their small child. Deputies on scene found signs that bottle bomb may have been involved, however the circumstances and cause of fire are still under investigation.

The family was able to get out of the house safely. The sheriff's office was assisted by MSP-Fire Marshall and the Yates Township, Webber Township and Baldwin fire departments.

Police say that the incident is being treated as an arson, however, at this time no one is in custody.

If anyone has information or tips in regards to this incident should contact Det./Sgt. John Bennett with the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 231-745-2717.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

