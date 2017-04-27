Police investigate two fires at same Grand Rapids house as arson

Firefighters respond to a house fire Wednesday, April 26, in the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Franklin Street SE. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Authorities say they are investigating two fires that happened on the same property on Wednesday as arson.

Crews were dispatched to a home undergoing renovations on Kalamazoo Avenue around 6 a.m. on Wednesday to put out a fire on the back porch.

►Related: 2 fires, 1 day: Firefighters at vacant Grand Rapids house

The fire investigator arrived on the property around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, to determine the cause of the fire. He said that the property was secure and left around 10 a.m.

Around 11 a.m., they were called back to the home to put out a basement fire.

The Grand Rapids Police Major Case Team is working with Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Bureau to find the person(s) responsible for the fires.

►Related: Neighbors concerned after two fires break out in one house, hours apart

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the two fires to contact Fire Prevention at 616-456-3939 or the Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-442-7766.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV