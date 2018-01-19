Police investigating death of 26-year-old Grand Rapids man

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man whose body was discovered inside an apartment on Straight Avenue, on Jan. 19.

A friend called police with concern of the victim's well-being. Police responded to the welfare check at the 200 block of Straight Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

The victim's injuries were consistent with that of a gunshot wound.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided once the autopsy report is complete.

GRPD asks anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

GRPD onscene of a death investigation in the 200 blk of Straight Av NW. Media update at 1:30 at Gold Av/Douglas St NW. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) January 19, 2018

