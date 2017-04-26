Police: Man stole 26 guns in store burglaries

Corey James Trudeau (Photo: Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A Lansing man told federal agents he stole more than two dozen firearms during three burglaries at a Lansing sporting goods store to support a heroin addiction, according to court documents.

Corey James Trudeau, 26, was charged in a complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids with one count each of possessing a stolen firearm and theft of a firearm from a federally licensed dealer, records show.

Trudeau made his first court appearance Tuesday and was ordered detained pending hearings set for Friday. He asked for a court-appointed lawyer.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lansing police jointly investigated three burglaries at the Dunham's Sports store on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing over a six-month period in 2016 and 2017. A total of 26 handguns and long guns were stolen during the break-ins, the federal complaint says.

Four .45-caliber handguns were stolen during the first burglary on Oct. 28. Fourteen handguns and three long guns were taken during a similar break-in on Dec. 7. Five handguns were taken during the third burglary on April 11.

In all three cases, a suspect smashed the same front window and climbed over a metal security gate to get inside, according to the complaint. Security video indicated that all three burglaries were committed by a man of about the same height and weight.

Trudeau was arrested Friday after a tipster came forward with information about the burglaries. The tipster contacted investigators about an hour after they released more information about the burglaries, including four images taken by security cameras inside the store.

The tipster agreed to set up a meeting with Trudeau in order to buy one of the stolen firearms, according to the federal court complaint

The tipster traveled to Grand Rapids with Trudeau to get a derringer that investigators later determined to be among the weapons taken during the April 11 burglary, authorities said. Trudeau was arrested after the two returned to the Lansing area.

Searches of Trudeau's Lansing residence and a room he uses in Grand Rapids turned up pieces of clothing matching what was worn during the burglaries, according to the complaint.

Trudeau told agents that he committed two of the burglaries by himself, the complaint says. Another man was with him during the other break-in but never went inside the store, he said.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest in connection with the burglaries. It was unclear if the tipster who came forward will collect any reward money.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal