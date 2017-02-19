Police release names of three killed in Eaton Co. crash

WALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The three people who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at I-69 and Ainger Road were family members from Genesee and Livingston counties, police said.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Kevin Haas, 63, of Linden; Kimberly Trasciatti, 66, of Howell; and Lorraine Haas, 88, of Hartland.

They were traveling in a Ford pickup truck that went off the roadway on the exit ramp from southbound I-69 to Ainger Road and crashed in a swampy, wooded area about 7:25 a.m., sheriff's officials said in a news release.

Two of the occupants were ejected from the truck in the crash. The third victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital

The investigation was continuing, and the cause of the crash had not been determined on Sunday afternoon, Eaton County Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Campbell said.

Lansing State Journal