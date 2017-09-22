WZZM
Police release photo of suspect, van in McDonald's robbery

April Stevens , WZZM 3:07 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

IONIA, MICH. - The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man responsible for robbing a McDonald's early Friday morning.

Deputies were called to the McDonald's on State Road in Ionia just before 4:10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, according to a news release.

The investigation revealed the suspect came into the restaurant with intent to rob it. He implied that he had a weapon, although he never showed it, and demanded the cashier give him money from the register. 

Afterwards, the suspect took off running before getting into a dark-colored four door sedan. 

Ionia County Deputies, Michigan State Troopers and a K9 units attempted to locate the suspect, but were unsuccessful. 

Anyone with information about this man should contact Det. Ruswinckel at the sheriff's office at 616-527-8240 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

