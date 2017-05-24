Police searching for missing Grand Rapids man, car

Charles Love, 62, of Grand Rapids has been missing since May 17, 2017. (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Police in Grand Rapids are asking for the public's help in locating a man and his car, both have been missing for a week.

Grand Rapids Police Department says that Charles Edward Love, 62, of Grand Rapids, has been missing since May 17. He has not been seen, or heard from by his family and has not been to his place of work since last Wednesday. Love's car has also been missing.

Police say he does have a cell phone but it's currently off.

Love is a black man, approximately 6'2" and 230 pounds. He has a small mustache, bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gold and black glasses, a gold chain, black t-shirt, black sweat pants and black and silver gym shoes.

Love's car is describe as a silver, 4-door, 2006 Mercedes with a Michigan license plate of CHOWLUV.

(Photo: GRPD)

Anyone with information about Love's whereabouts should contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13.

