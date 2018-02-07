Police stop etiquette proposed for Michigan driver education classes

(Photo: John Hogan)

LANSING, MICH. - Several state lawmakers want to make sure new drivers know how to act if they're pulled over by police.

Under a three-bill package introduced this week, driver education classes would include information on "appropriate etiquette'' for traffic stops. Student drivers would be instructed on where to pull over and how to safely hand over information to police. Students would also be instructed on where to keep their hands during a traffic stop.

The etiquette pointers would be included in a pamphlet the Secretary of State would be required to provide to people 25 years and younger when they renew their driver’s license.

Law enforcement would also be affected. One of the Senate bills requires a training program for police on how to conduct a traffic stop, including a requirement that they state their name and rank.

It would require officers to provide a business card with contact information of the person who will receive complaints about that law enforcement officer.

Tips on how to act when police pull you over is currently not part of the state's mandated classroom instruction.

A House bill introduced back in June also called for changes to Michigan’s driver education curriculum.

Currently, students are required to have at least 24 hours of classroom instruction over the course of three or more weeks.

Only a handful of states currently require police stop protocol as part of its driver education curriculum.

It became part of Virginia's driver education curriculum last year. Illinois approved a similar measure in 2016. At least three other states are considering similar changes.

