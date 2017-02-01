Betsy DeVos nomination at risk with two Republicans voting against her

DeVos speaks during her confirmation hearing for Secretary of Education before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - What previously appeared to be a near-certain chance of Michigan's Betsy DeVos becoming President Donald Trump's education secretary took a hit today as two Republican U.S. senators said they would vote against her.

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska delivered statements from the floor of the U.S. Senate saying they could not support DeVos' nomination, questioning both her experience and commitment to public schools.

"Mrs. DeVos is the product of her experience," said Collins. "She appears to view education through the lens of her experience of promoting alternatives to public education in Detroit and other cities." She went onto say that "concentration on charter schools and vouchers ... raises the question about whether or not she fully appreciates that the secretary of education's primary focus must be on helping states and communities … strengthen our public schools."

"I think Mrs. DeVos has much to learn about our nation's public schools," said Murkowski, who, like Collins raised concerns that her lack of experience with public schools could have a particular impact in rural areas in states like hers. She has been so involved in one side (of school vouchers and school choice), she may be unaware of what actually is successful within public schools and what is broke and how to fix them."

With Collins and Murkowski saying they will vote against DeVos -- and earlier indications that all of the 48 Senate Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them would likely vote against her -- her nomination could result in a 50-50 tie when it goes to the floor. That tie would be broken on DeVos' behalf by Vice President Mike Pence in his role as Senate president -- though both sides will be looking for members of the other party to pick off in the meantime.

On Tuesday, both Collins and Murkowski voted in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to allow DeVos' nomination to proceed to the floor for a full vote out of deference to the new president but refused to commit to a final vote for her. A date for her final vote has not yet been set.

