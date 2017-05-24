Attorney general pushes for settlement to fight opioid abuse

Attorney General Bill Schuette (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette is calling on lawmakers to approve a plan, to use money from a nationwide drug company settlement, in the fight against opioid addiction.

Schuette sent a message to the state legislature Wednesday, asking lawmakers to put $859,000 from the settlement, into addiction education and prevention efforts.

The state will get the money next month, as its share of money from a settlement related to the recalls of over-the-counter medications in 2015.

Michigan, like other states is facing a sharp rise in overdoses and deaths from prescription painkillers and heroin, a drug class called opioids.

The settlement money would also be used to train police in how to handle overdoses.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV