Attorney general pushes for settlement to fight opioid abuse

Matthew Campbell and Staff , WZZM 3:41 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan attorney general Bill Schuette is calling on lawmakers to approve a plan, to use money from a nationwide drug company settlement, in the fight against opioid addiction.

Schuette sent a message to the state legislature Wednesday, asking lawmakers to put $859,000 from the settlement, into addiction education and prevention efforts.

The state will get the money next month, as its share of money from a settlement related to the recalls of over-the-counter medications in 2015.

Michigan, like other states is facing a sharp rise in overdoses and deaths from prescription painkillers and heroin, a drug class called opioids.

The settlement money would also be used to train police in how to handle overdoses.

