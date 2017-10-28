Congressman Amash holds townhall in Cascade Township, talks tax reform

Rep. Justin Amash, (R-Mich.), addresses the crowd at a townhall in Cascade Township. (Photo: WZZM)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The tax code should be simplified with more responsibility for tax rates given to state governments, said Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., at a townhall in Cascade Township Saturday.

"Do [people] want to have high taxes or low taxes?" Amash said. "Do they want high regulations or low regulations? All of those decisions should be made at the state level. And then, you can decide as a citizen of that state: do you like what your government is doing or not? That's the way our system is supposed to work."

More than 50 people attended the townhall to ask questions, ranging from topics like gerrymandering to immigration. Amash focused most of his effort on the budget and tax reform.

He said he voted no on the latest House budget because it added to the deficit and debt, which he said goes against his platform.

"We don't have to pass this budget to get to tax reform," Amash said. "You can pass a good budget and get to tax reform."

Some crowd members got vocal disagreeing with the Congressman, saying the tax reform plan is a gift to the wealthy and nothing else.

Amash said he would not comment on specifics of tax reform until a bill is presented.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV