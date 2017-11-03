Davidson challenges Rep. Huizenga on tax plan

SPRING LAKE, MICH. - ER Doctor Rob Davidson wants to take on Representative Bill Huizenga in the 2018 election, but he's not waiting until then to call out the Congressman.

After the announcement of the proposed tax plan on Thursday, Nov. 2, Davidson challenged Huizenga to host a town hall meeting. He wants the Second Congressional District Representative to explain the controversial bill to West Michigan people.

Davidson feels the tax reform provides benefits to large corporations but has few breaks for middle-income families and small businesses.

"We just hope and pray that he will come and talk to his constituents in a way that they can ask him questions and he can defend it," Davidson said.

"If this is so great, this should not be hard. It shouldn't be a challenge. He should be able to stand up and defend this tax plan."

We reached out to Huizenga's campaign for a comment on this challenge, but have yet to hear back.

On Thursday Representative Huizenga put out a statement in response to the tax plan saying in part:

As we examine the details of this important legislation, we share a common goal: cut taxes, boost small business job creation, and increase take home pay for hardworking Americans. The legislative text released today is a great starting point and I look forward to studying and working to fine-tune this legislation."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV