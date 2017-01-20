Newaygo High School students head to inauguration

NEWAYGO, MICH. - Hundreds of thousands are expected to attend the inauguration of our 45th President and that includes some students from here in West Michigan.

38 Newaygo High School students hit the road to Washington D.C. Wednesday evening.

"It's a part of history that won't happen again, it's a momentous occasion and I'm exicited for it," senior, Justin McGarry, said.

Students that took a government class signed up for the trip a year ago, not knowing, how big this experience would be.

"There's going to be people who are for him [Trump], there's going to be people who are against him, and the women's march on Saturday this is just, its history," teacher and trip organizer, Kimberly Gellise, said.

History, Danielle Durst, is excited about. The election may not have gone the way the Newaygo senior wanted, but she still says it's vital to experience the beginning of a new era.

"History is important so that when we make mistakes in history, we don't repeat it, but we also make those mistakes so that we know how to lead a country," she said.

A country that will be on two different sides of this inauguration as a women's march the following day is expected to have protesters come out in droves.

"This one is full of passion, passions for and passions against," Gellise said.

"I don't want my students, I don't mind them taking pictures of it but actually getting involved with some of the passions could be a detriment because of the opposing passions, so I think we just want to be spectators and not be participants."

"Of all places, D.C. is going to be the safest place to be because the President is there, so it's going to be high security, so I'm not worried," McGarry, said.

Organizers say they will be talking about how to stay safe on the way there. The group will arrive back in Newaygo Sunday morning.

