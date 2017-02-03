Judge grants restraining order against Trump's immigration order

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks with Susannah Frame about his legal fight to protect workers at the Hanford Site in his Seattle office in July 2016.

SEATTLE - A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday against President Donald Trump's extreme vetting executive order.

The restraining order temporarily stops key provisions of the President’s immigration order nationwide, according to the Attorney General's office. It will remain in place until U.S. District Court Senior Judge James Robart considers the provisions in the lawsuit.

To get the restraining order, the state had to argue that halting the order was in the public's interest and that irreparable harm would occur without the restraining order.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Solicitor General Noah Purcell argued that the executive order violates the Constitution, by raising both due process and religious discrimination concerns.

“While preventing terrorist attacks is an important goal, the order does nothing to further that purpose by denying admission to children fleeing Syria’s civil war, to refugees who valiantly assisted the US military in Iraq, or to law abiding tech workers who have lived in Washington for years,” states the motion in part.

In their argument, state attorneys outline uncertainty of Washington residents on the list of countries affected by the executive order, as well as impact to business and economy.

Seattle tech giant Amazon, Expedia, as well as University of Washington and Washington State University filed declarations in support of the suit.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice attorneys defending the executive order highlight the president’s broad legal authority to restrict entry of immigrants when deemed in the national interest of the United States, citing congressional authority in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

In this case, the federal attorneys argue the purpose of the executive order is “intended to protect the American people from terrorist attacks by foreign nationals.”

The defendants’ response also adds that “exceptions can be made on a case by case basis,” during the 90 day review period, and says the suspension of entry does not apply to lawful permanent residents of the United States, despite initial confusion during the first weekend of implementation.

“The State cannot rely on injuries to lawful permanent residents as it seeks to do,” the response argues.

Washington was the first state to challenge Trump's executive order. Several other states, including Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia, have also filed lawsuits challenging Trump's order. Minnesota joined Washington's lawsuit Thursday.

A federal judge in Boston refused to extend a temporary restraining order against Trump's executive order Friday. He ruled that the American Civil Liberties Union failed to demonstrate that there was an ongoing need for the order.

“It will not be an easy case for him to win, but it’s a case that’s worth arguing over” former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna said. “It’s a case that the judges will decide.”

“The constitution vests a lot of power, what’s called plenary power in the president when it comes to international affairs, foreign relations, and that includes immigration,” McKenna explained.

