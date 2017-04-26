Ford, GM praise Trump tax reform plan

(Photo: Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICH. - Automakers welcomed President Donald Trump's proposal to drastically cut corporate taxes on Wednesday but stayed silent on reports that the administration is preparing to officially withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement.

As expected, the tax overhaul proposal calls for corporate taxes to be reduced from 35% to 15%. That's welcome news for corporations doing business in the U.S. that have long complained that America's corporate tax rate is among the highest in the world.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the goal of the plan — put together as part of the administration's legislative push ahead of Trump's 100th day in office — is "creating jobs and creating economic growth."

However, Trump's one-page plan does not explain how the federal government will offset the loss in revenue to pay for government programs.

General Motors, in a statement, said it looks forward to "reviewing the details of their proposal and working with them and Congress."

"General Motors supports a balanced approach to tax reform to help grow the U.S. economy. We are encouraged by the administration’s efforts to modernize our tax code," the automaker said.

The theory behind the corporate tax cut is that companies will add more jobs in the U.S. and bring jobs back from overseas if the tax rate is lower.

"We believe this is a positive step toward much-needed U.S. tax reform," Ford said in a statement. "Nothing has greater potential to spur American job and economic growth than lower and more competitive U.S. tax rates."

Missing from plan was any mention of a possible border adjustment tax. House Speaker Paul Ryan included a border adjustment tax in the outline of a tax reform plan last year that would place a tax on goods imported into the U.S.

Automakers have been staunchly opposed to that idea, calling it a proposal to raise taxes so other taxes can be lowered.

Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler all declined to comment on reports that the administration is considering a draft executive order to withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA.

The president has the authority to withdraw the U.S. from the trade pact with a 90-day notice to Canada and Mexico.

That trade deal has been blamed for manufacturing job losses but also has fostered trade and investment within the automotive industry.

Canada is Michigan's No. 1 trading partner, and Mexico is its No. 2 trading partner. Also, all three domestic automakers, along with Audi, BMW, Honda, Kia, Nissan and Volkswagen, have plants in Mexico or are building plants there.

John Bozzella, president and CEO of Global Automakers, said this month that NAFTA has helped the automotive industry in North America become more efficient and maintain leadership in global automotive production.

"The fact is, NAFTA has been a success story for the industry," Bozzella said. "And as we look to modernize NAFTA ... let's make sure that we continue to recognize that agreement has made this market an absolute powerhouse."

