GOP wins in reversing Obama-era rules on guns, environment

Clouds fill the sky in front of the U.S. Capitol on October 7, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Final score: Republicans 14, Barack Obama's last-minute regulations, one.

Congressional Republicans anxious to show voters they can get something done are hailing their reversal of more than a dozen Obama-era regulations on guns, the internet and the environment.

Over a few months, lawmakers used an obscure legislative rule to ram through changes that will have far-reaching implications for the coal industry, broadband customers, hunters and women seeking health care at Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

The deadline for scuttling the rules that Democrat Obama imposed during his final months in office was last Thursday.

The 1996 Congressional Review Act had given Republicans the power to make the changes with a simple majority, within a specific time frame.

