Gov. Snyder issues statement on President's travel order, says immigrants are valuable

Gov. Snyder said he will continue to encourage people from other states, and other countries to live out the American Dream here in Michigan.

Snyder issued a statement Tues. Jan. 31, 2017, regarding President Trump's travel order, and said that while he promotes safe and secure borders-- he also knows the value of immigrants in our country, and state.

Snyder writes: "I also know firsthand the strong economic and entrepreneurial culture that has developed in our state because of the vast number of immigrants who have settled here for generations. Michigan has been one of the most welcoming states for legal immigration and properly vetted refugees."

Snyder wrote that he intends to reach out to fellow politicians to better understand the order.

