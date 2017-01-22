Amber Fox and her two daughters, Mirabella and Ellita, return from march in D.C. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - For 15-year-old Mirabella and 12-year-old Ellita, the hundreds of thousands of people marching in D.C. was a little overwhelming, but they said as soon as they got settled, they knew they were part of something big.

"We had to write the phone numbers of our parents and our names on our arm in case we were separated," Mirabella Witte said.

Mirabella and Ellita are Amber Fox's two daughters.

"Show me what democracy looks like, this is what democracy looks like," Fox chanted.

That chant is exactly why Fox knew she had to bring her daughters to the Women's March on Saturday, Jan. 21.

"I wanted them to know that they have a voice and that they're going to have to use their voice probably for a long time, hopefully the rest of their lives because this is what democracy looks like we use our voice, we're active," Fox said.

"Politics is not a spectator sport."

So the three boarded a bus, along with 277 others, and took off to our nation's capital.

"It was just a sea of women and men and children many wearing pink hats," Fox said.

"It was so powerful and I just kept thinking, 'Wow this is something that's going to be in history books,'" Mirabella Witte said.

When they arrived, the group met with others from Michigan.

"We saw Senator Stabenow, she talked with us -- told us what was going on in the senate confirmation hearing," Fox said.

Then came the speakers.

"We stood and listened to various presenters for about four hours and got fired up about what work is to come and what we can do together to make change," Fox said.

Finally, it was time for the march.

"No matter what age they were, no matter what gender -- because there were some men there -- what race, we all came together and we marched and we felt like one," Mirabella Witte said.

But the reasons for marching, were all different. Ellita's teacher was her inspiration.

"The reason he became a teacher was because he knows that we're the future and if he can tell us to make a change through kindness and everything, that's why he became a teacher and that's his one hope for all of us," she said.

"He's part of the reason why I wanted to march."

For Mirabella, her friends and family were the reason.

"When others are oppressed especially the ones that I know and care about, then none of us are free," Mirabella Witte said.

"One of the chants was, 'Welcome to your first day, we will not go away,' and that was sort of the message why I think it happened the day after his inauguration to let President Trump know that we may not be able to overturn what happened, you are officially our president, but you will hear us," Fox said.

So the three have a message for President Trump:

"If you really care about this country, then do what's right," Ellita Witte said.

"Women are powerful, and we're not objects and we're strong and we can do things, we have brains," Mirabella Witte said.

"Watch out because we are the ones we've been waiting for and I think President Trump woke us up and we're ready," Fox said.

The girls said they are going to continue to spread kindness, compassion and strength to their family and friends in hopes of one day achieving equality and fairness across the board.

