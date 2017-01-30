Grand Rapids Imam, local attorney react to travel order

Posters placed on doorstep of Islamic Center of Grand Rapids. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - President Trump's Executive order temporarily blocks immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries.

"The constitution says 'we the people' but I think this administration understands, 'I, Donald Trump,'" the Imam for the Islamic Center of Grand Rapids, Dr. Sharif Sahibzada said.

While the president said the order is not intended to be a ban on Muslim migration, the Imam believes differently.

"Clearly it's a differentiation has been made, only the target is just to one community and that is clearly it is stated that it's a ban on Muslims," Sahibzada said.

The Imam believes significant pressure has been put on the Muslim community.

"Why the Muslim community has been the target because the majority; 99.99 percent of the Muslims are the peaceful loving and worshipping," Sahibzada said.

He believes the executive order is not only causing chaos - but will have the opposite effect of its intentions.

"We are helping the terrorists, that they will be able to recruit more people on their side," Sahibzada said. "What will be the situation of the American citizens if they go abroad in other countries, what treatment they will get?"

Immigration attorney Michael Stroster wasn't surprised something like this happened.

"But it was surprising to me how quickly it happened and that it happened without any notice to those who were affected by it," Stroster said.

The order immediately stops refugees or those with lawful visas from entering the U.S.

"We're dealing with people that have done it right all the way through the process, you heard during the campaign before the election this distinction between people who have entered the united states illegally versus those who have gone through the process and done it legally," Stroster said.

Every day, Stroster expects more details to be released from the order.

"The Executive order initially applied to those with Green Cards, lawful permanent residents, the administration has since backed off of that and has indicated that it won't apply to those individuals," Stroster said.

Which is why Stroster is urging people, those it does affect not to travel.

"The primary advice is to stay put. If it is at all possible to remain inside the United States, physically present inside the United States, do that until we learn more," Stroster said.

The Imam is asking for everyone to have patience.

'You have to, in general, behave in such a way that the peaceful environment prevails and especially to the Muslim community that you have to go by the constitution and the law showing the patience and have showing confidence in God and everything will be okay with the Masyaf God."



Stroster, isn't so sure.

"I'm hearing the piece that we all need to be patient to see how this going to work out but I don't know that I could tell anybody that I think it's all going to be okay, I'm just not sure that that's true," Stroster said.

Stroster recommends to anyone that is impacted by this travel order to speak with an immigration attorney and to stay inside the United States if possible. He anticipates more details to be released within the coming days. There have already been lawsuits filed challenging the travel order.

(© 2017 WZZM)