Hundreds marched outside of Gerald R. Ford Airport voicing their concerns on immigration ban

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - "Let them in, let them in," this chant could be heard by nearly a thousand voices outside Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

Protesters gathered despite the snowy conditions to make their voices heard in response to President Trump's immigration ban.

"Tell me what part of this is right? What part of this is ok? And what part of this is American?" protester, Carola Carassa said. Carassa is an immigrant from Peru and she says, the United States, is better than this.

"I don't think this is what America is. I came to this country about 20 years ago and it welcomed me with open arms and I think every one should be offered this opportunity," Carassa said.

Trump signed into effect an executive order that suspended immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries for the next 3 months.

The crowd of roughly one thousand people marched outside the airport in protest of this ban, which is already affecting U.S. citizens.

"We have some of the best vetting processes around and the people that were coming in here are not terrorist and they're not going to hurt us," protester Tony Schnotala, said. "I don't see why we're not willing to protect people it doesn't seem American it doesn't seem humane."

President Trump has released a statement Saturday evening, regarding the ban, saying in part, "This is not a Muslim ban as the media is falsely reporting, this is not about religion, this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

