Hundreds of Michiganders fill buses headed to D.C. for women's march

People wait in line for their bus assignments on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Fountain Church arranged for five buses to give Michiganders the chance to attend the women's march in Washington D.C. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - While protests in Washington D.C. turned violent on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Tomorrow's women's march is expected to be much more peaceful.

More than 200 of those participating in the march bused out from Grand Rapids, this afternoon. The Fountain Church organized the event after a member of their congregation proposed the idea.

The churches executive director, Jack Woller said they expected they would maybe fill one bus, but were overwhelmed when they ended up filling five buses-- and having hundreds of people on a wait list to attend.

Passengers came out for varying reasons from equal pay to pro choice. One mother, Tracey Taylor-Kunst said tomorrow she will be marching in hopes of showing the importance of health care for all.

People of all ages were present, and will make the more than 12-hour trip to D.C. to march, and then leave around 6:00 p.m. tomorrow to make their return.

A watch party event will take place beginning at 10 a.m. at the Fountain Street Church.

