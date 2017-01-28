Hundreds rally against Betsy DeVos in her hometown

HOLLAND, MICH. - Betsy DeVos' hometown turned into a demonstration site Saturday afternoon as hundreds rally against the nominee for U.S Secretary of Education.

Teachers, parents, and even a few Republicans were at Saturday's rally. They say she is simply not qualified to handle this position.

"It makes me feel sick, it makes me feel insulted, it makes me feel very worried for my grandchild," Dave Malivuk a former West Michigan teacher said. "Betsy DeVos is the absolute wrong choice for Secretary of Education. She knows nothing about public schools except how to defund them. She would like all of our charter schools paid for by a voucher that takes money away from public education."

A thought echoed by many in attendance.

"Its not simply a question that she's not qualified, it's also a question of what she will do with public money," Jo Bird another protester said.

Many believe this show out in DeVos' hometown says something.

"This in her hometown, has this big of a turnou, speaks volumes," Malivuk said. "Her family has done a lot for the city of Holland, but she would be a disaster for public education."

A disaster not all agree with. Earlier this week, we caught up with a few DeVos supporters who said she is the best choice.

"I think she's going to balance some things out," supporter, Gene DeBoer, said.

"Betsy has fresh ideas she thinks out of the box, not the same old run-of-the-mill thing we've been doing for the last 30-40 years," DeVos supporter, Mike Smeenge added.

But until a confirmation occurs protesters say the resist will continue.

"This is our future and we need to show our opposition," protester Katie Frauenheim, said.

A vote on DeVos' confirmation is expected some time next week.

