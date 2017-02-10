Immigrant advocates in Michigan cheer federal court ruling

Detroit Attorney Nabih Ayad addresses the media in front of U.S. District Court in Detroit after filing a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, Jan 31, 2017 on behalf of green card holders who are trapped overseas following President Trump's travel ban. (Photo: Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press)

Immigrant and Arab-American advocates in Michigan cheered Thursday's ruling by the 9th Circuit Court that struck down President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"It's a sigh of relief," said Nabih Ayad, founder of the Arab-American Civil Rights League in Dearborn. "The 9th Circuit Court has shown our system does work, that we're the greatest nation in the world. ... The judiciary does work, and works in the most challenging times. We're grateful of the wisdom of the 3-judge panel to uphold the Constitution."

"Trump does not trump the Constitution. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land."

Given Michigan's sizable Arab-American community, Trump's executive orders had jarred many here, disrupting family reunification, travel plans, and their future. The seven nations that Trump had halted travel from were Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Ayad had filed a similar lawsuit in Detroit also challenging Trump's order. The 9th Circuit Court's ruling would affect that lawsuit, Ayad said.

Ruby Robinson, supervising attorney at the Michigan Immigrants Rights Center, said the ruling "is very welcome news in many immigrant communities."

"It provides temporary peace of mind for hundreds of thousands of permanent residents, students, and professionals who travel to the United States, to allow them to continue to live their life."

Like Ayad, Robinson also said it was a victory for the rule of law.

"This order does say, we are a nation of laws, and laws and processes matter," Robinson said. "The White House counsel can not interpret an executive order and expect that interpretation will be the law. It's just one view. The ultimate determinations are made by the courts."

Robinson noted that 9th Circuit decision "is not a decision on the merits of the executive order. It's about the procedures and manner in which the executive order was put into effect."

Trump strongly disagreed with the ruling, tweeting in all caps shortly after the decision: "SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!"

Sean De Four, vice president for child and family at Samaritas in Troy, the biggest refugee resettlement agency in Michigan, said: "We are heartened that the court sees the wisdom in continuing to allow refugees and immigrants of all ethnicities and religions find new lives in America, as is our nation's long-held tradition and value."

Dearborn attorney Majed Moughni, who often advocates on civil rights issues, said "it appears the judicial branch has totally and completely shutdown Trump's Muslim ban.

Citing the decision, Moughni said: "As the judiciary correctly ruled, the public 'has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination.'"

Ryan Bates, executive director of advocacy group Michigan United, said: "The court's decision today shows that no one, not even President Trump, is above our Constitution. Refugees fleeing the horrors of war, most of whom are women and children, will continue to find safe harbor in America. Our freedom of religion remains intact. But this is only a temporary first step. We must continue to mobilize to defend both our immigrant and Muslim neighbors as well as our democratic traditions."

