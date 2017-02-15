Immigrants rally against Trump crackdown: 'We're not going anywhere'

Jaime Diaz-Herrera, center, with a parents group at Western International High School, speaks out on Feb. 15, 2017, in Clark Park in Detroit, next to Western International High School.

DETROIT, MICH - Immigrants and advocates rallied Wednesday night in a park in southwest Detroit, saying that they are determined to stay and fight what they fear will be increased detentions and deportations in coming months.

"We're not going anywhere," said Hazel Gomes, an advocate with the Michigan Muslim Community Council who is Latina and Muslim. "We are not going to hide. We will resist."

Organized by Michigan United and other groups, people held up signs that read "Stop Separating Families" and "Humans are not illegal" as a light snow fell in Clark Park next to Western International High School, which has a sizable Latino and immigrant population.

The rally was held amid reports in recent days of raids by federal immigration agents with ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) targeting undocumented immigrants in states across the U.S. President Donald Trump has said that he wants to stop illegal immigration, and deport undocumented immigrants who are criminals. Trump has signed two executive orders that target undocumented immigrants and immigrants from Muslim-majority countries.

Raids targeting undocumented immigrants have not yet been seen this year in metro Detroit. In 2011, there were some raids in Detroit by federal immigration agents outside a church and school in southwest Detroit that concerned immigration advocates.

"This isn't new," said Asha Noor, an activist with Take Back Hate, a project of Dearborn-based ACCESS (formerly the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services), referring to deportations under President Barack Obama.

Khaalid Walls, spokesman for the Michigan branch of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, said Wednesday that "ICE will not speculate about future operational activities."

Walls added that "ICE regularly conducts targeted enforcement operations during which additional resources and personnel are dedicated to apprehending deportable foreign nationals. All enforcement activities are conducted with the same level of professionalism and respect that ICE officers exhibit every day. The focus of these targeted enforcement operations is consistent with the routine, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis."

Jaime Diaz-Herrera, who leads a parents group at Western International High School, said that the "school is a sanctuary school."

"Every single one is safe and welcome here."

Trump has said he will target sanctuary cities that seek to protect undocumented immigrants from being targeted by local police. Detroit officials have said the city is a "welcoming" city, but not a "sanctuary" city as Trump defines it.

David Sanchez, whose grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, said at the rally that cracking down on immigrants is un-American.

"We all took a part in building this country," Sanchez said. "We can't turn our back on what made this country."

He said that "a big militarized force" is targeting immigrant families.

Adonis Flores, an organizer with Michigan United, led the crowd in chants in Spanish that included: We're not leaving because we're American.

AJ Freer, a vice president with UAW Local 600, the auto workers union, criticized raids that he said "scare families and use scare tactics." He said an injury against one is an injury against all, calling for unity and respecting diversity.

Also at the rally was Steve Spreitzer, President and CEO of Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion, and Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, chair of the Michigan Muslim Community Council.

Fr. Tom Florek, a Catholic priest with University of Detroit-Mercy, said a prayer during the rally.

"We come together as brothers and sisters," Florek said. "We fight for justice tonight."

In the back of the crowd, a woman held up a sign of the Statue of Liberty with a heart symbol over it that read: "Hate has no home here!"

