Immigration ban protests planned in Detroit, Ann Arbor today

DETROIT - The controversy over President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration has hit full swing this weekend - and several rallies are planned around metro Detroit and Ann Arbor to protest the decision.

Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, suspended the entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, halts admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Rallies planned for today around Michigan:

DEARBORN: Protest, 1 p.m., Henry Ford Centennial Library, 16301 Michigan Ave.

HAMTRAMCK: Emergency Protest Hamtramck: We Stand in Solidarity with Muslims, 2-4 p.m., Hamtramck City Hall, 3401 Evaline.

DETROIT METRO AIRPORT: Muslim Ban Protest, 4-6 p.m. at International arrivals at the McNamara Terminal.

ANN ARBOR: Peaceful Protest Against Immigration Ban (and Everything Else), noon-3 p.m., Federal Building, 200 E. Liberty St.

GRAND RAPIDS: Protest Trump Ban on Immigrants, Refugees and Legal Immigrants, 3 p.m., Gerald R. Ford International Airport, 5500 44th St. SE

TRAVERSE CITY: Protest planned for 2 p.m., Cherry Capital Airport, 727 Fly Don't Dr.

Detroit Free Press