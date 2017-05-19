Joe Biden for President 2020: 'It's possible'

Joe Biden never thought Hillary Clinton was a great candidate -- and, the former Vice President says he's not totally ruling out a run for president in 2020.
Biden made the statements at a conference in Las Vegas. And while he's been critical of the Clinton campaign, he said she would have been a good president.
►Related: Joe Biden on Hillary Clinton: 'I never thought she was a great candidate'
At the conference, Biden was asked if he could be a candidate in the next presidential election.
He said it was possible, but not probable.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs