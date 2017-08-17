Kent County Commissioners mourn former congressman Vern Ehlers

(Photo: Kent County Commissioners)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former congressman Vern Ehlers passed away on Tuesday.

The community has felt this loss, and the Kent County Board of Commissioners is also mourning Ehlers.

Some members on the Board of Commissioners remember the influence and impact Ehlers had.

Jim Saalfeld the Chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners said, "I always believed that Vern represented the county, and ultimately our Third Congressional District, with those attributes that have historically defined West Michigan: integrity, thoughtfulness and duty. Vern will be greatly missed, and his legacy will certainly live on."

Commissioner Ted Vonk recognized Ehlers' service as a representative. "Vern was a leader for the County, for the people of Michigan, and treated every dollar in Congress as if it was his own," said Vonk.

"Vern was more than a leader to me; he was a family friend," said Commissioner Emily Brieve. "My sister was one of his legislative assistants for many years in Washington, D.C. and my mother organized many of his campaign events over the years. He was a man of virtue, grace and empathy; he will be deeply missed by many. My sincerest condolences and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time."

For details regarding visitation and memorial service, contact Zaagman Memorial Chapel, 616-940-3022.

