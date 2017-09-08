GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano says she is outraged over President Trump’s decision to end DACA., the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

During a stop in Grand Rapids she said she is fighting to save it.

►Related: West Michigan reacts to end of DACA, many support DREAMers

Napolitano is now president at the University of California. She says the school has filed suit in federal court asking a judge to reinstate DACA. The Obama administration program protects people who were children when they illegally entered the United States with a parent or relative. They are called “Dreamers” and the Trump administration is threatening to deport them.

“I’m outraged on behalf of these young people,” says Napolitano. “They are serving in our military. They have purchased homes, started businesses and created jobs. They are American in every sense but one. They are undocumented because they were brought here as young children through no volition of their own.”

Speaking for President Trump this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the DACA Immigrants take jobs from Americans and are breaking the law. The president has given congress 6 months to pass legislation protecting the “Dreamers” before possible deportation would begin.

“In this lawsuit we seek to restore DACA,” explains Napolitano. “We seek to restore the dreams of these young people.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV