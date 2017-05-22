Lena Epstein, Trump campaign chair in Michigan, to run for U.S. Senate

Lena Epstein poses with Donald Trump during a campaign stop in Dimondale on Aug. 19, 2016. Epstein was the state co-chair of Trump's Michigan campaign. (Photo: Lena Epstein)

Lena Epstein, co-chairman of Republican Donald Trump's presidential campaign in Michigan, announced Monday morning that she will take on U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow in the 2018 elections.

“Politicians have failed us, and Michigan citizens are looking for another way," she said in a statement released this morning. "Michigan spoke loud and clear in the last election -- we want an outsider with business leadership skills who can inspire the people of Michigan with a bright vision for the future"

Epstein, 35, Republican and a resident of Oakland County, has never run for political office and is not well known outside of Republican political circles. She helps run the family business, Southfield-based Vesco Oil, a distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants with more than 200 employees and annual revenue exceeding $175 million.

She'll have a tough fight against Stabenow, a former state Senator and member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who beat Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Spencer Abraham in 2000 and was easily reelected in 2006, beating Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and 2012 when she dispatched former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Holland by nearly 20 points.

Stabenow also starts the campaign with a significant head start in fundraising with nearly $4.3 million in her campaign coffers, according to Federal Election Commission reports.

Epstein received an economics degree from Harvard University and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

