Local DACA 'Dreamers' scared about what comes next

DACA decision imminent

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many in West Michigan are worried about the upcoming decision on the DACA program which protects the children of undocumented immigrants from being deported.

Nationwide there are more than 800,000 "Dreamers" in the program, in Michigan there are more than 20,000.

"We're not here to take away your jobs, we're not here to take away housing, we're just here because we want to live a happier life," says Edwin Morales.

President Trump has been all over the place on the issue. On the campaign trail he vowed to end the DACA program immediately but after taking office he said it was a very hard decision. More recently he said Dreamers should, "rest easy."

But now there are indications Trump will scrap the plan Tuesday and defer to Congress.

"We've had a couple family talks...planning for the worst possible scenario," says JP Paulosious. "We would basically have to retreat, go back into the shadows and wait to see what happens.

