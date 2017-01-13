Locals go to D.C. for inauguration and protest

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - As Donald Trump's inauguration nears, some from West Michigan are finalizing plans to be there for it, while others are going to Washington D.C. for the protest that will follow.

"We're going to inauguration and we're excited," Gerri Bosch, said with a smile. The Grand Rapids area woman has been to several inaugurations but she says this one is special to her. "I'm more excited about this one because I think he's more personable."

Bosch, along with five others, are flying out to D.C. next week, the pro-life advocate believes the President-elect is a change the country needs.

"I think he's going to do a lot of great things for America," she said. "I think he's really relating to the common person much more than anyone else we've ever seen."

But not everyone agrees.

"I can honestly say I've never been super politically motivated, but this election definitely brought something out in me," Misti DeVries, said.

Devries is one of nearly 300 West Michigan residents taking a bus, provided by Fountain Street Church, to arrive in D.C. next Saturday. "What an incredible time in history for us, so I thought why not be a part of it."

The group is heading to the Women's March on Washington that'll take place near the Capitol the day after the inauguration. The event is a way for thousands to come together on the first day of a new administration to take a stand on women's right.

"I believe in women's right and just basic human rights and love and inclusion," she said. "I want to be able to look about my two boys and say I did something."

Both DeVries and Bosch say they do not have any security or safety concerns.

