AG Bill Schuette calls on health care companies to help reduce opioid abuse

LANSING - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is partnering with 17 other attorneys general to call on healthcare companies that provide pharmacy benefit management to implement programs to reduce opioid abuse.

For this action, Schuette joined with a group of attorneys general from 17 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Additionally, the attorneys general sent a letter to the president and CEO of CVS, recognizing the company's recent program that automatically enrolls patients in an opioid abuse mitigation program.

“Opioid addiction doesn’t see race, gender, socioeconomic status, it just sees another victim. We can’t fight this ever-growing threat with law enforcement efforts alone, we need partnerships across industries to make a dent in the problem,” said Schuette.

Other states involved in the action are: Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

