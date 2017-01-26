At least six candidates running for Michigan governor

L-R top row: Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat William Cobbs & Democrat Kentiel White. L-R bottom row: Republican Dr. Jim Hines, Dwain Reynolds Green Party and the Socialist Party & Independent Todd Schleiger.

LANSING - A Jan. 3 filing by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer has drawn most of the media attention, but at least five other candidates — including two other Democrats and one Republican — have formed campaign committees and say they are running for governor in 2018.

Democrats William Cobbs and Kentiel White both confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday that they plan to fight Whitmer, an East Lansing attorney and former state Senate minority leader, for the nomination.

Republican Dr. Jim Hines also is running and Thursday is starting a three-day tour of the state, with stops planned in seven cities.

Dwain Reynolds of Middleville said Wednesday he is seeking the nominations of both the Green Party and the Socialist Party.

And one independent candidate, Todd Schleiger of Lake Orion, said Wednesday he, too, wants to replace Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term-limited.

All of those candidates would be in addition to potential candidates such as U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township on the Democratic side and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley and Attorney General Bill Schuette on the Republican side. All three are widely expected to run, but have made no announcements.

Cobbs, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired Xerox executive who lives in Farmington Hills, formed a campaign finance committee on Jan. 4.

"We've got to recommit to public K-12 education, and we've got to embark on a major statewide infrastructure program," said Cobbs, who said he's exploring ways to finance such a program — such as through bonds — that don't involve higher taxes.

Cobbs is married with two adult children.

White, of Southgate, who works in the health care field, wants to improve the criminal justice system. The Detroit Public Schools graduate also wants to improve DPS and all Michigan schools.

Michigan "could be a much better state than it is," said White, who formed a campaign finance committee on Jan. 4.

White is married and has a stepson.

Hines, a Saginaw obstetrician/gynecologist, is launching his Republican campaign with stops in Livonia, Flint and Lansing today ; Traverse City and Grand Rapids on Friday, and Sault Ste. Marie and Marquette on Saturday.

"I think the issue is whether you put politics first, or you put the needs of the people first," Hines told the Free Press on Wednesday.

Hines, who formed a campaign finance committee on Feb. 14 of last year, is married with seven sons.

Reynolds, a high school social science teacher in Grand Rapids, said, "Equality for all is the most important issue."

"I'll talk to people that most of our career politicians have forgotten," Reynolds said. "I know what it's like to be an average Joe in Michigan."

Reynolds, who is single, formed a campaign finance committee on Dec. 26.

Schleiger said he's running as an Independent because he feels the two major parties are broken.

"It would all start with accountability of our elected officials," said Schleiger, who said he wants to make it easier to recall officeholders after Snyder in 2012 signed bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that make recalls more difficult.

Schleiger, who formed a campaign finance committee in March of 2015, is married with seven children.

In addition to these candidates, Mark McFarlin of Pinconning formed a campaign finance committee to run as a Republican in December 2015. But the number listed on his statement of organization was not in service Wednesday and he could not be reached for comment.

Anthony Wayne Nick formed a committee in July to run for governor as an Independent, but he said Wednesday he has dropped out of the race for personal reasons.

Justin David Giroux of Wayland told the Free Press on Wednesday he is planning to run for governor as a Democrat, on a platform that includes legalization of cannabis for recreational use and free tuition for associate's degrees at community colleges. But according to the Secretary of State's Office, Giroux has not filed paperwork.

