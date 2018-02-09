Ban on conversion therapy proposed in Michigan

FLINT, MI - MARCH 06: General view of the State Capitol Building in Lansing, MI on March 6, 2016 in Lansing, MI. (Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

LANSING - State Rep. Adam Zemke (D-Ann Arbor) introduced House Bill 5550, which would prohibit mental health professionals from trying to change to sexual orientation or gender identity of a minor.

This proposed legislation is in response to an alleged conversion therapy workshop that was being held at a church on the eastside of the state.

Metro City Church in Riverview came under fire for scheduling a six-week course called the "Unashamed Identity Workshop."

The Detroit Free Press reports the workshop targeted teenaged girls who think they may be gay, bisexual or transgender. The course would "help your girl be unashamed of her true sexual identity given to her by God at birth."

The phrasing of the course raised red flags, and locals drew parallels between the programming and so-called conversion therapy, "which promises to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity via prayer," said the Free Press.

If the proposed legislation passes, Michigan would join nine other states and the District of Columbia which have similar statutes that prohibit conversion therapy.

Reps. Zemke and Darrin Camilleri, a Democrat from Brownston Township, also sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Schuette asking him to investigative Metro City Church. Three other representatives also signed the letter including, Jon Hoadley from Kalamazoo.

