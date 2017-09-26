Bill would cut Michigan auto premiums by 20 percent

Bipartisan group of lawmakers announce plan to reform no fault insurance. (Photo: Sarah Sell, WZZM 13)

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - Michigan drivers would no longer be required to buy unlimited medical insurance benefits to cover their injuries in case they were seriously injured in a crash under legislation aimed at lowering the state's high auto premiums by between 20 percent and 50 percent.

The plan unveiled Tuesday would let motorists stick with unlimited coverage or instead buy either $250,000 or $500,000 of coverage. Auto insurers would be required to cut rates for people selecting $250,000 in coverage.

The bill is backed by Republican House Speaker Tom Leonard, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and others trying to reduce premiums that are highest in the country.

The measure would subject auto insurers to a fee schedule for health services, similarly to how health insurers' reimbursements to providers are lower for Medicare patients.

