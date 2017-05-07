Bill would eliminate Michigan's pistol registration mandate

Black pistol -- stock image. (Photo: gibgalich)

LANSING, MICH. - A Michigan lawmaker has drafted legislation that aims to eliminate the state's pistol registration mandate.

Under current state law, a person cannot purchase, carry, possess, or transport a pistol in Michigan without first obtaining a license for it.

But MLive.com reports that a bill introduced by Republican state Rep. Lee Chatfield of Levering would make those registrations optional, and eliminate the $250 fine for not registering.

Chatfield says Michigan's requirement does little to fight crime and the government has no need for a "list of law-abiding citizens who legally purchase pistols."

The bill has been referred to the House

