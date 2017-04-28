Buying stolen military tombstones could bring lengthy stint in prison

(Photo: archives.gov)

LANSING - A state lawmaker wants to put the hurt on anyone who buys or conceals stolen veteran memorial tombstones, saying the trafficking of such items is “deplorable.’’

“We’re going to remind people that patriotism is far more American and decent that the drive to make a quick buck,’’ said state Sen. John Proos, R-St. Joseph. “I’ve learned that unfortunately, there are those who allow greed to overtake their patriotism.’’

The bill would set penalties ranging from 93 days in jail to up to 10 years in prison for those who buy, receive, possess or conceal veteran memorial tombstones or other veteran cemetery markers that are stolen.

He says his predecessor, Sen. Ron Jelinek, put the bug in his ear after coming across military tombstones being sold at flea markets and pawn shops, Proos explained.

“In his travels around the Midwest after retirement, he came across this and was shocked,’’ Proos said. “He brought it to my attention.’’

The six-page bill, introduced Thursday, April 27, sets a 10-year maximum term if the items have a value of $20,000 or more. For items valued at between $1,000 but less than $20,000, the maximum penalty is five years in prison.

Anything valued at less than $1,000 would be a misdemeanor offense.

“The penalties put some teeth into the legislation,’’ Proos said. “In this case, it will punish those who have no respect for the men and women who fought for the freedoms that we have.’’

Bronze military plaques affixed to grave markers have long been targeted by thieves. They are typically sold as scrap.

Proos said his father, a military veteran who died nearly three years ago, has such a plaque on his tombstone. “I can’t imagine how I'd feel if someone stole it,’’ he said. “It’s unimaginable.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV